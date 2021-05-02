Good for Sale
Din Studio

Finest Butter - Handwritten font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Finest Butter - Handwritten font logo signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Finest Butter - Handwritten font logo signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Finest Butter - Handwritten font logo signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Finest Butter - Handwritten font logo signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Finest Butter - Handwritten font logo signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Finest Butter - Handwritten font logo signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Download color palette
  1. FinestButter01.jpg
  2. FinestButter02.jpg
  3. FinestButter03.jpg
  4. FinestButter04.jpg
  5. FinestButter05.jpg
  6. FinestButter06.jpg

Finest Butter

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Finest Butter

Finest Butter is a modern script font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and of quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Finest Butter (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Beautiful Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading premium fonts from Din Studio

Free download to personaal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13125/finest_butter.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/finest-butter-modern-handwritten-font/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like