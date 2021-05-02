Finest Butter - Handwritten font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Finest Butter is a modern script font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and of quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.
Includes:
Finest Butter (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading premium fonts from Din Studio
Free download to personaal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13125/finest_butter.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/finest-butter-modern-handwritten-font/