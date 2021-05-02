Md. Sabbir Hasan

Professional Business Card l Business Card Design

Md. Sabbir Hasan
Md. Sabbir Hasan
  • Save
Professional Business Card l Business Card Design fiverr minimalist design minimalist business card businesscard design businesscardsdesign businesscarddesign businesscards business cards stationery business cards templates business card template business cards design business card mockup business cards free business card professional business card professional businesscard business cards business card design business businesscard
Download color palette

Today I have completed another project in Fiverr. It was a great experience for me. He was a very nice person.

Please contact me here: https://www.fiverr.com/share/v33yYD
Mail Address: sabbir.shuvo.25@gmail.com

#businesscard #graphicdesign #logo #design #businesscards #business #branding #graphicdesigner #businesscarddesign #logodesign #printing #banner
#flyers #sticker #logodesigner #flyer #businesscardsdesign #marketing #namecard #businesscardmurah #businesswoman #graphic #poster #businessminded
#bunting #businesspassion #designer #brand #brochure #bhfyp

Md. Sabbir Hasan
Md. Sabbir Hasan

More by Md. Sabbir Hasan

View profile
    • Like