RanjithKumarKatta

Blancpain - The Watch Shop

RanjithKumarKatta
RanjithKumarKatta
  • Save
Blancpain - The Watch Shop marketing site branding design web wordpress design wordpress blocksy elementor
Download color palette

Hey, I hope everyone doing good.
In this shot, you can see a single product watch shop

It's a WordPress design, and we can achieve this with Elementor or any other builder. I personally prefer a more advanced Elementor because of its ecosystem.

Hope you guys like it
If yes? Press 'L' to show love and give your valuable feedback.

Check out my Portfolio https://idoranjithkumar.com

RanjithKumarKatta
RanjithKumarKatta

More by RanjithKumarKatta

View profile
    • Like