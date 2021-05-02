Bryan Richard Keith

Vent Cat - 180/365

Vent Cat - 180/365 logo design illustrations illustration whiskers kitten cats cute paw animal toon cartoon vent wall cat
We had to take all the vents off the duct holes in our walls when we redid our floors which Sockses took note of the moment he touched down in the new house. After half a day of hearing little footsteps in the floors and walls and wondering if we'd have to call someone to tear the place apart, he finally poked his head back out.
We decided to put the vents back on.

