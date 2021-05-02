Amin Abdolrahimi

Billie in my style

Billie in my style figma character design vector adobexd adobe-illustrator illustrator vectorart digital-painting illustration
Hey guys this is my painting of Billie in Adobe Illustrator
Thanks for your attention.

