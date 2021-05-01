Wardell Brown

Crystal Lake Slashers

Crystal Lake Slashers vector vector illustration sports sports logo
Designed this logo as if Jason Voorhees was the mascot for a sports team, most like hockey but that may be too obvious.

Posted on May 1, 2021
