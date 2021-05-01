014 - Signup Page

This shot is part of a #DailyUI Feedback series where I provide feedback on designs as well as design a concept addressing the issues mentioned in the feedback.

#DailyUI Feedback 011-015: https://medium.com/dailyui-feedback/dd-dailyui-feedback-011-015-bbfdd486cca6

Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/Elisa63863611/status/1388162241053216791

Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/970529981068658230/DailyUI-Feedback-011-015