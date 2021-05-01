Daniyal Pirzada

Wright is a sans-serif geometric typeface inspired by the lettering found on modernist building plans. An elegant small x-height, tall ascenders and wide capital letters make the font look great in titles and short paragraphs.

Get it now https://crmrkt.com/5OGEvR

