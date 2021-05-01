Daniyal Pirzada

Versus flat web ux website app vector logo ui minimal animation graphic design design
Versus is a type system designed for use with short and block text. The font, based on well-known typefaces found on boxing posters, combines Latin American elements and wrestling; it is this mixture of widths and weights and different styles which helps give your designs a unique flavour and personality.

https://crmrkt.com/l8N72K

Posted on May 1, 2021
