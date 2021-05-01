Daniyal Pirzada

Alkes

Named after a star and inspired by the cosmos, Alkes traveled a long way from a graduation project to a published multiscript serif type family. Designed with the intention of harmonizing between three scripts - Latin, Cyrillic and Greek, the contemporary, yet well defined humanist serif combines the best out of the digital and analog worlds.

