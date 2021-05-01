👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gilam is a sans serif font with semi-condensed proportions. The typeface was based on the famous DIN but combines its popular neo-grotesque look with characteristics, such as the pointed edges in the “W” and “M” as well as the outward cut terminals, which gives a distinctive look to the modern geometric typeface. The complete set of 9 weights plus italics gives to designers an absolute freedom to create. Perfect layouts with blocks of text, headlines, motion graphics, logos, apps, and websites are just part of the intended usage of this versatile typeface.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/5OGEXr