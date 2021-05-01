Gilam is a sans serif font with semi-condensed proportions. The typeface was based on the famous DIN but combines its popular neo-grotesque look with characteristics, such as the pointed edges in the “W” and “M” as well as the outward cut terminals, which gives a distinctive look to the modern geometric typeface. The complete set of 9 weights plus italics gives to designers an absolute freedom to create. Perfect layouts with blocks of text, headlines, motion graphics, logos, apps, and websites are just part of the intended usage of this versatile typeface.

