Mont is a geometric sans serif consisting of 10 weights ranging from Hairline to Black with matching italics. It supports Extended Latin, Cyrillic, and Greek — more than 130 languages altogether. The balanced characteristic of Mont with unique details, such as the pointed “t” and the prominent x-height makes it perfect for strong headlines and outstanding logos, but also suitable for long text.

