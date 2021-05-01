👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Mont is a geometric sans serif consisting of 10 weights ranging from Hairline to Black with matching italics. It supports Extended Latin, Cyrillic, and Greek — more than 130 languages altogether. The balanced characteristic of Mont with unique details, such as the pointed “t” and the prominent x-height makes it perfect for strong headlines and outstanding logos, but also suitable for long text.
