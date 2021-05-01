Squad is a humanist sans serif with semi condensed proportions. Inspired by Adrian Frutiger’s perfectionist style this typeface is a harmonious breed of humanist heritage and contemporary simplicity. The balanced characteristics, clear and legible silhouette and simultaneously vivid appearance of Squad makes it perfect for any design purpose. The figures are evident — it consists of 18 styles from Thin to Black; covers Extended Latin, Cyrillic and Greek with span for more than 130 languages; flawless functionality and supporting many OpenType features, such as localizations, tabular numerals, inferiors & superiors, numerators & denominators, fractions, discretionary ligatures, case sensitivity etc.

