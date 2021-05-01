👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Squad is a humanist sans serif with semi condensed proportions. Inspired by Adrian Frutiger’s perfectionist style this typeface is a harmonious breed of humanist heritage and contemporary simplicity. The balanced characteristics, clear and legible silhouette and simultaneously vivid appearance of Squad makes it perfect for any design purpose. The figures are evident — it consists of 18 styles from Thin to Black; covers Extended Latin, Cyrillic and Greek with span for more than 130 languages; flawless functionality and supporting many OpenType features, such as localizations, tabular numerals, inferiors & superiors, numerators & denominators, fractions, discretionary ligatures, case sensitivity etc.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/NV27B8