Mozer is a semi-condensed neo-grotesque type family of 16 styles, ranging from Thin to Black and matched with true italics. With a generous x-height, economical width, moderate contrast and an all-around solid appearance, this typeface lends itself well to headlines. Uncompromising legibility meets a distinct contemporary spirit, visible even in small details like the discrete ink traps.

