Coco Gothic - 36 fonts

Coco Gothic is a contemporary take on the retro geometric sans serif style of early 20th century typefaces like Futura and Avantgarde. It comes in six weights with matching italics and features an extended character set with open type support for small caps, ligatures, alternates, European languages, Greek and Cyrillic alphabets for a total of 36 fonts ready to solve your design problems.

Equipped with a rich array of historical variants (for uppercase letters), Coco Gothic is also an encyclopedia of styles from the last century, ready to transform itself and adapt to the mood of your text. You can check a visual presentation of this type family on our Behance Coco Gothic Page

