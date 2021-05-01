Studio Gothic - 24 fonts

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Studio Gothic is a geometric sans typeface that takes inspiration from the ideas used by Alessandro Butti for his historical typeface Semplicità (simplicity in Italian) created in the 1930s. More a reinvention than a revival, Studio Gothic keeps the minimal and bare design logic of the original typeface while proposing many original takes on letter shapes and proportions, with the aim to create a typeface that looks classic but unexpected, slightly modernist but still contemporary and fresh. These principles have been used also in the design of the companion italics, featuring slight calligraphic elements and making the italic weights suitable for display and logo usage. These same elements have been incorporated in the Studio Gothic Alternate family, giving you additional options to experiment with letter shapes and moods.
