Holden - 12 fonts

Holden is a typeface family designed in 2018 for Zetafonts by Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini with Andrea Tartarelli as a research in texture and extreme weight range. Its curvy shapes, inspired by pointed brush aesthetics, are developed in six different weights, from the lightly contrasted thin to the fluid and rhythmic fat.

https://crmrkt.com/VKWQmr

