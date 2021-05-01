Mustofa Amar

Cooking Class Landing Page Concept

Cooking Class Landing Page Concept cooking app food website food landing page clean website ecommerce homepage mockup ux ui webdesign landingpage food chef restaurant stayhome cooking class cooking foodie
This is a landing page concept for a cooking class where you can cook with the direction of the chef of your choice so you can feel like you have a personal chef. Hope you guys like it. Tell me what you think about it 😁

