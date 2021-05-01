Radcliffe - 26 fonts

Radcliffe is a typeface family designed in 2018 by Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini and Andrea Tartarelli, as a reinvention of traditional Clarendon design in search of a “contemporary classic” typeface look. Tailor made for elegance, Radcliffe features the strong bracketed serifs, vertical stress, and little contrast of Clarendon, refined with a humanist touch and a calligraphic approach, obvious in the italics.

