Iconic - 30 fonts

Iconic is a rounded condensed sans serif typeface designed by Andrea Tartarelli together with Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini and Francesco Canovaro at Zetafonts. It’s a multi-purpose workhorse family designed for clear and effective editorial, interface and information design with minimum usage of space. The soft, rounded shapes are all derived from basic circular geometry, but slight humanist touches have been added to make the family look more informal and readable. With his slim, minimal aesthetic, Iconic embodies the spirit of contemporary tech, and the desire for an effortless, natural digital experience.
