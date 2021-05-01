Altair - 14 Fonts

Altair is a sans serif type family derived from Zetafonts' Digitalino typeface. The original bold design by Francesco Canovaro has been expanded in a seven weights family, suitable for a wide range of design uses, from body copy to display text and ranging from a thin weight to the ultra one.

Altair's main originality lies in the calligraphic roots of its design, that gives it a friendly, confident look that is perfect for corporate voices, new technology startups, news blogs and any other case where a solid design must be given an emotional context.

