Altair - 14 Fonts

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Altair is a sans serif type family derived from Zetafonts' Digitalino typeface. The original bold design by Francesco Canovaro has been expanded in a seven weights family, suitable for a wide range of design uses, from body copy to display text and ranging from a thin weight to the ultra one.
Altair's main originality lies in the calligraphic roots of its design, that gives it a friendly, confident look that is perfect for corporate voices, new technology startups, news blogs and any other case where a solid design must be given an emotional context.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/qPN77p