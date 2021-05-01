Antipasto Pro - 17 fonts

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Antipasto is a geometric sans serif font designed by Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini. The original family of three weights has been revised and expanded in 2017 with Antipasto Pro that now includes cyrillic and greek characters, open type features (small caps and old style numerals) and six new weights from the hairline to the extrabol
