Arista Pro - 23 fonts

Arista Pro is the definitive version of the successful Arista typeface, designed by Francesco Canovaro, first released in 2007 as Arista Z and then reissued as Arista 2.0 in 2010. The pro version of Arista features the geometric and soft approach of the original typeface but comes in a full range of weights and two alternate versions (Arista Pro Regular and Arista Pro alternate version). The typeface has been expanded with the inclusion of Greek and Cyrillic alphabets as well as an extended range of latin characters. A companion icon typeface, Arista Pro Icon, has been developed, allowing for variable-width monoline icons that can be used to faultlessly match the typeface line width, up to semibold weight.

