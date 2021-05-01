Eastman - 42 fonts

Eastman was designed in 2020 for Zetafonts by Francesco Canovaro and Andrea Tartarelli with help from Solenn Bordeau. It is a geometric sans workhorse family developed for maximum versatility both in display and text use, with a wide weight range and a solid monolinear design featuring a tall x-height that makes Eastman extremely readable on paper and on the screen

