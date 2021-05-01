EBIWARI MESHACH

UI/UX Design for RunXpress E-store

EBIWARI MESHACH
EBIWARI MESHACH
  • Save
UI/UX Design for RunXpress E-store clean graphic design illustration website branding design app web ux ui
Download color palette

Product design of the new Runxpress E-store made with love using AdobeXD
The complete project at : https://www.behance.net/gallery/118677123/RunXpress-UIUX-Design

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
EBIWARI MESHACH
EBIWARI MESHACH

More by EBIWARI MESHACH

View profile
    • Like