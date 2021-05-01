R Ghozia U

Laundry Mobile App

R Ghozia U
R Ghozia U
  • Save
Laundry Mobile App service service app laundromat laundry laundry service laundry app branding shopping app ux ui mobile design ui ux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hey guys, here's one of my design explorations.

This time it is a mobile app design for the user to order laundry service.

Hope you like it!
Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and
follow us to not miss upcoming work. Let me know in comments your valuable opinion.

R Ghozia U
R Ghozia U

More by R Ghozia U

View profile
    • Like