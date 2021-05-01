ColdRain1

WEB Punch Card 30 Days - 10

ColdRain1
ColdRain1
  • Save
WEB Punch Card 30 Days - 10 ui design banxin web design web ui ux 应用 design 设计 ui
WEB Punch Card 30 Days - 10 ui design banxin web design web ui ux 应用 design 设计 ui
WEB Punch Card 30 Days - 10 ui design banxin web design web ui ux 应用 design 设计 ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble10.png
  2. 10.png
  3. 10.png

This is my tenth day of practicing layout, and I'll be completing 30 days of punching the clock with 30 days of deliberate layout practice!

If you like it, please follow me!

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
ColdRain1
ColdRain1

More by ColdRain1

View profile
    • Like