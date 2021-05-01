sartdsn99_

Transporter App - Login

Transporter App - Login light illustration icon phone design app ux ui
Just completed the exploration Transporter App redesign. The Transporter application is specially designed for truck owners (transporter) to manage orders from customers (shippers), control truck activity and communicate with drivers. If you use this application, carriers can easily track delivery orders from anywhere and at any time.

Posted on May 1, 2021
