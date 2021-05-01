Mostafa Absalan

Olive Oil Tin Can Mock-up

This Package includes 9 Olive Oil Tin Can Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it anywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
9 PSD Files
Changeable Smart Objects
Changeable Body Color
Changeable Handle Holder Color
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (4500×4000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights
Easy to use, Smart Object

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3900933-olive-oil-tin-can-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/1309492-olive-oil-tin-can-mockup#gtmPos=2>mList=14
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/olive-oil-tin-can-mockup/31604250?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/olive-oil-tin-can-mockup-81494

