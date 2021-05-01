Megan Demit

like and share 👍

Megan Demit
Megan Demit
  • Save
like and share 👍 national park parks share send email pinterest twitter facebook likes social share button social share design ux uxdesign ui dailyui010 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

finished 10 days of the daily UI challenge! 🎉 today was a social share button, so this is for an article about accessible hiking in national parks 🥾designed in Figma.

photo credit: Tim Peterson, Unsplash (stp_com); icons from the noun project (Share by Umar Irshad, PK, link by Adriansyah, Email by Zaff Studio, like by Landan Lloyd, Home) and lineicons.com

Megan Demit
Megan Demit

More by Megan Demit

View profile
    • Like