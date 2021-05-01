like and share 👍

finished 10 days of the daily UI challenge! 🎉 today was a social share button, so this is for an article about accessible hiking in national parks 🥾designed in Figma.

photo credit: Tim Peterson, Unsplash (stp_com); icons from the noun project (Share by Umar Irshad, PK, link by Adriansyah, Email by Zaff Studio, like by Landan Lloyd, Home) and lineicons.com