Astrum Site

website design decentralized service decentralized app decentralization cryptocurrency branding
The website for my project, Astrum.

Astrum is a blockchain-based decentralized backend server. Essentially, instead of by computing complex mathematical operations, people can earn Astrum's currency by running a client's backend code.

