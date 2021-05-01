Eduardo Reyes

Card Ui - Search Platform

school app web animation ui search interaction cards ui card
Playing with card ui design and some animations. The goal of this interaction is to give users more feedback and be more clear on which card are you hovering.

Posted on May 1, 2021
