Alcoolforado Vodka is a brand I created in 2017 for my degree in graphic design and with the years decided to make a redesign more evolved. The visuals are inspired by Russian Constructivism and brought into the culture of the city that I live in Brazil, Olinda. The brand's voice tone and personality are irreverent, popular, it belongs to the streets and communicates with the people of the city, which is really famous for its Carnival Festivities.