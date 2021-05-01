Marc Andreo

Ikayo Brand Logo design minimal ramen branding logo
For this project, I ventured to find a design that was minimalist and elegant yet memorable. Eventually I arrived at merging a girl's face with a plate fo ramen noodles, with the outline of Japan on the side. Warm neutral tones were used for an elegant feeling in the branding.

Posted on May 1, 2021
