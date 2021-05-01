Mostafa Absalan

Software Box Mock-up

Mostafa Absalan
Mostafa Absalan
  • Save
Software Box Mock-up objects mockup mock media gift dvd design decorate cover container computer company christmas cardboard business box blank birthday background application
Download color palette

This Package includes 12 Software Box Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
12 PSD Files
Changeable Smart Object
Changeable Inside/Edge Color
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (4500×4000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights
Easy to use, Smart Object

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3897185-software-box-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/1294109-software-box-mockup#gtmPos=3>mList=14
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/software-box-mockup/31448757?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/software-box-mockup-80887

Mostafa Absalan
Mostafa Absalan

More by Mostafa Absalan

View profile
    • Like