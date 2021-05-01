Rosie Lin

Patterned Rose Illustration

Patterned Rose Illustration pattern art patterns pattern rose illustrator illustration art illustration digital adobe illustrator design digital illustration digital art illustration
Recently, I've been turning my little doodles in my sketchbooks into simple compositions in illustrator. This one was a bit too simple, so I added some fun patterns!

