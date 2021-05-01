Mostafa Absalan

Carton Box Mockup

mockup carton box branding packaging
This Package includes 8 Carton Box Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
8 PSD Files
Changeable Smart Object
Changeable Inside Color
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (4500×4000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights
Easy to use, Smart Object

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3889346-carton-box-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/1265887-carton-box-mockup#gtmPos=4>mList=14
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/carton-box-mockup/31176771?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/carton-box-mockup-79415

