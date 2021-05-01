Mostafa Absalan

Square Hard Cover Book Mock-up

This Package includes 12 Square Hard Cover Book Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
12 PSD Files
Changeable Smart Object
Changeable Back Cover/Pages Color
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (3900×3240)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights
Easy to use, Smart Object

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3878023-square-hard-cover-book-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/1220310-square-hard-cover-book-mockup#gtmPos=5>mList=14
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/square-hard-cover-book-mockup/30662468?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/square-hard-cover-book-mockup-77472

