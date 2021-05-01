Astrum Logo

Jake Sarjeant

About Astrum:

Astrum is an experiment at a decentralized blockchain-based server for web applications, games, etc.

The Idea is, that instead of mining for cryptocurrency by doing complex maths, nodes mine for astrum's token, STAR, by running other people's backend code. So, in a way, it's basically the golem network, but your containers have internet access.

I am currently still working on a website design, which I'll be posting some time soon.

