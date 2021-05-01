🦃 Turk e

EXPERIENCE

🦃 Turk e
🦃 Turk e
  • Save
EXPERIENCE design ux ui
Download color palette

Please someone how do I reduced images for upload I am kinda confused 🤔 oh well what can a turkey do but just learn from the pros #turkey

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
🦃 Turk e
🦃 Turk e

More by 🦃 Turk e

View profile
    • Like