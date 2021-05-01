Mostafa Absalan

Hard Cover Book Mock-up

Hard Cover Book Mock-up mock-ups magazine high resolution hardcover hard cover book hard cover grunge design cover colorful coffee table book coffee table books booklet book mock-up book background artistic art 3d
This Package includes 10 Hard Cover Book Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
10 PSD Files
Changeable Smart Object
Changeable Back Cover/Pages Color
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (3900×3300)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights
Easy to use, Smart Object

