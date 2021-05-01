Mehmet Gozetlik

Pazar 17.00'de NFT canlı Yayını

livestream youtube nfts nftart nft
This NFT live-stream will be in Turkish. Dünya ve Türkiye gündeminde hafta boyunca gerçekleşen önemli NFT gelişmelerini canlı yayınımızda paylaşıyoruz. NFT'yle ilgilenen herkesi Pazar Günü Türkiye saati ile 17.00'de yayınımıza bekliyoruz.
Kanalın linki: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3MLNmBjteTNmMrgHNjDi6A

Posted on May 1, 2021
