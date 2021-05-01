Landing Page | Figma Template

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi there,
I am obsessed with design systems, components and variants in Figma, so I decided to create a simple template of a Landing Page to share. It’s free, and you can use it wherever you like.
Download the Template
The template contains:
⭐ Nine core components
⭐ 40+ variants
⭐ Mobile version for each variant
(All photos I used in the template belong to their owners 💜)
Behance | Instagram