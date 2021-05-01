Landing Page | Figma Template

Hi there,

I am obsessed with design systems, components and variants in Figma, so I decided to create a simple template of a Landing Page to share. It’s free, and you can use it wherever you like.

Download the Template

The template contains:

⭐ Nine core components

⭐ 40+ variants

⭐ Mobile version for each variant

(All photos I used in the template belong to their owners 💜)

Behance | Instagram