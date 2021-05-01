Activity Widget kit

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guy👋
What's up
this is my first product design 🎈
There are 45 widgets in this product
And all are free ✨
I decided to share my product ,free
thank you for your support 🙏
Activity free download from figma (community) 👈
link: figma.com/@mahdiai_