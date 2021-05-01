Qudsia Tahir

Fresh Summer Style 2021 Fashion Illustration

Fresh Summer Style 2021 Fashion Illustration
Celebrate summer with style with 3 new outfit designs. The first design is the knee-length flounced style dress with chained neckline and long peasent style sleeves. The second design is a long ruffle dress with a v-neckline and floral lace sleeves. The last outfit is a 2-piece consisting of short red shirt with black golden hoop pattern top and a black skirt white pants.

