Nicolas Distasi

Amino Labs Design Practice

Nicolas Distasi
Nicolas Distasi
  • Save
Amino Labs Design Practice animation website web ui typography minimal logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

I was given the prompt to 'design a futuristic UI for a cloning lab' by the Sharpen prompt generator (https://www.sharpen.design/). Amino Labs is a mock cloning lab that I designed from the ground up, complete with a type logo, an icon logo and a responsive website landing page.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Nicolas Distasi
Nicolas Distasi

More by Nicolas Distasi

View profile
    • Like