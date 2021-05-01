Jessica Vaslam

Monchies - Web Illustration

Jessica Vaslam
Monchies - Web Illustration digital illustration digital art icon illustration web illustration texture character characterdesign photoshop brushes illustration
  1. Set-illustration-Monchies-Vaslam-1.png
  2. Set-illustration-Monchies-Vaslam-2.png
  3. Set-illustration-Monchies-Vaslam-3.png
  4. Set-illustration-Monchies-Vaslam-4.png

Monchies - Web Illustration

3 years ago I worked on a series of illustrations, icons and patterns for the Monchies website, a food subscription box. 😊

I used Adobe Photoshop and a Wacom Intuos Pro with differents brushes for the entire set.

I'm a visual identity specialist and an illustrator.
