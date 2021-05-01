Jeremiah Shaw

NFT 04 - Mastermind

NFT 04 - Mastermind face texture mastermind origin art abstract motion graphics animation illustration c4d 3d
How it all came into being.
Available now on Foundation if you're in to that kind of thing. Comes with Limited Edition 18x24" poster signed by me.

High-res wallpaper png graphix in the downloads section. Personal use only!

Making geos in a bread closet.
