Twitch Emote Commission Chibi Boy

Twitch Emote Commission Chibi Boy sketch cute characterdesign procreate illustration doodle character chibi art cartoon drawing
A custom commission work for my client.

-----------------
Tools and Application
-----------------
• Procreate
• Ipad
• Apple Pencil
• Adobe Photoshop

-----------------
Disclaimer
-----------------
• Please don't repost this under your name without crediting me
• Image above created by "andrenorii" team from scratch

-----------------
Commission Info
-----------------
• You can check my rates in my Instagram highlight
• Please contact me for further info

-----------------
Links
-----------------
• Website - www.andrenorii.com
• Instagram - andrenorii
• Twitter - andrenorii

