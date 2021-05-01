Qudsia Tahir

Summer Event Gown 2021 fashion illustration

This illustrations presents two gowns for you to enjoy your summer events. The first design is the black layer with detailed golden embroidery and red trumpet style skirt. The second design is the bead embroidery neckline with long poet sleeves and A-line blue skirt.

