Summer Event Gown 2021 fashion illustration

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustrations presents two gowns for you to enjoy your summer events. The first design is the black layer with detailed golden embroidery and red trumpet style skirt. The second design is the bead embroidery neckline with long poet sleeves and A-line blue skirt.